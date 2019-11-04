|
|
DONNA JEAN "MOPPI" KING Cedar Rapids Donna Jean "Moppi" King, 87, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed peacefully on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha, Iowa. The family will greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home, Cedar Rapids. Private family services will be held at a later date. Burial: Linwood Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. Donna was born Sept. 25, 1932, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of James and Emma (Smith) Reed. She graduated from Franklin High School in 1950. On Aug. 12, 1951, Donna Reed was united in marriage to Jack King at United Methodist Church in Marion, Iowa. She worked at Square D for 30 years. Donna loved to cook and bake, but her greatest joy was spending time with her family. Survivors include her children, Craig (Michelle) King of Reno, Nev., Jacki King (John Balzer) of Wauwatosa, Wis., and Jeff (Kris) King of Cedar Rapids; grandchildren, Reed King, Dani Minkel, Brittani Clark, Stephanie Jacobs, Taylor King and Grant Tygett; and great-grandchildren, Kaegan and Alydia Minkel, Lauralee and Caroline King, Blayke Tygett, Jack, Ryan and Calli Clark, and Tucker, and Bryar and Jonas Jacobs. Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Jack King, in 2009; parents, James and Emma Reed; and four infant siblings. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy, Hiawatha. Please share a memory of Donna at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 4, 2019