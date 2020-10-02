DONNA JEAN WORRELL Solon Donna Jean Worrell, 88, of Solon, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at the Solon Care Center. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, with Fr. Charles Fladung presiding. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5, at St. Mary's Catholic Church. The family requests everyone attending to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Solon are in charge of arrangements. Donna was born Feb. 20, 1932, in Amoret, Mo., the daughter of Tilford L. and Alice J. (Moravek) Williams. She was united in marriage to Ronald Worrell on Nov. 17, 1951, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Solon, and to this union nine children were raised. She enjoyed playing bingo, traveling the world with Ronnie and, most of all, spending time with her loving family. Donna is survived by her husband, Ronnie; nine children and their families, Lynn Worrell and Debra Rogers, and his children, Dacia (Brian), Jason (Barbara) and Shanna (Pat), Brad (Nancy) Worrell, and children, Alicia, Willy (Amanda) and Dulcinia, Terese (Robert) Lisenbee, and children, R.J. (Sarah) and Jennifer, Ren'ee (Doug) Ossman, and their children, Sonya (Dustin), Crystal (Chris), Brandon (Ashley) and Blake, Kevin (Ren'e) Worrell, and children, Brooke (Terry), Eric (Christine), Megan (Eric), Desire (Eric), Devon and Bryan, Lisa (Roger) Diltz, and children, Mandy, Sean (Amanda), Dillon and Brittney, Carla (Dan) Garrett, and children, Jada, Luke and Dusty, Dawn (Ryan) O'Leary, and children, Aidan, Haven, and Liam, Chad (Sandra) Worrell, and children, Amelia and A.J.; 45 great-grandchildren; her sister, Marge Lamansky; and her sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her son-in-law, John O'Sullivan. Memorials may be directed to St. Mary's Catholic Church in her name. Online condolences may be expressed to the family www.broshchapel.com
