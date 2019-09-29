|
DONNA KIRKPATRICK Cedar Rapids Donna Kirkpatrick, 65, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at her home following a battle with cancer. A Celebration of Life reception will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Flamingo in Cedar Rapids. The family was assisted with arrangements by Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids. Donna was born Jan. 15, 1954, in Thornwood, in Westchester County, N.Y. She was the daughter of Peter and Phyllis (Konrad) Woods. Donna grew up in New York then left for the West Coast and resided in California for 18 years. She was the assistant VP of operations at the Bank of the Oaks in California until she retired in 1992, and moved to Iowa. Donna married James R. "Jimmy K." Kirkpatrick on March 1, 1993, at Carpenters Local 308, in Cedar Rapids. Donna was a caring, selfless person who loved to help people. She enjoyed playing cards, boating on the Cedar River, fishing and camping. Survivors include her husband, Jimmy Kirkpatrick; brothers, Peter F. (Kat) Woods of North Carolina and Barry (Tess) Woods of Maine; sisters-in-law, Patty (John) McCormick of California and Helen (Ray) McNaught of Afton, Iowa; brother-in-law, Karl (Shari) Kirkpatrick of Iowa City; nieces, Kerrie and Veronica; nephews, Peter G., Ty, Andy and Bill; also surviving are many dear friends, including Cheryl Reding and Maxine Grissom; and Donna's beloved four-legged fur baby, Charlotte. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Joe Woods; and nephew, Doug. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Hall-Perrine Cancer Center and Hospice of Mercy for their loving care. Memorials may be directed to Hospice of Mercy. Please share a memory of Donna at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019