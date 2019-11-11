Home

Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
View Map
Donna L. McDonald Obituary
DONNA L. MCDONALD Cedar Rapids Donna L. McDonald, 76, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. A funeral service celebrating Donna's life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at the Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories. Entombment will be held in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at the Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Survivors include her sons, Jack McDonald and Jeff (Laurie) McDonald, both of Cedar Rapids; three grandchildren; and siblings, Marilyn Tarbox of California, Bud Wilcox of Cedar Rapids and Denny (Connie) Wilcox of Maquoketa. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jerald, in 1993; and sister, Sandra Glick. Donna L. Wilcox was born Sept. 30, 1943, in Maquoketa, Iowa, the daughter of Marvin and Maxine (Bieber) Wilcox. On Feb. 20, 1965, she married Jerald L. McDonald. Donna worked for Collins Radio, and then cleaned for many businesses in Cedar Rapids for many years. Memorials may be given in her name to the donor's hospice group of their choice. Donna's sons and family would like to especially thank Hospice of St. Luke's. Online condolences are welcome at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 11, 2019
