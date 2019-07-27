|
DONNA L. ROBINETT Tama Donna L. Robinett, 91, of Tama, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Sunny Hill Care Center in Tama. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Tama with Pastor Warren Riley officiating. Interment will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Marshalltown. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 29, at Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home in Tama. Donna was born Dec. 28, 1927, in Jewell, Iowa, the daughter of Martin and Myrtle (Olsen) Skrovig. She graduated from Arnold Senior High School in Marshalltown. On Oct. 2, 1949, Donna was united in marriage to Orran "Dale" Robinett at the Elim Lutheran Church in Marshalltown. She worked at Fisher Controls in Marshalltown for 22 years and Collins Radio in Cedar Rapids for nine years before that. Donna was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Tama, where she was in circle. She and Dale liked to go to Texas in the winter for many years. Donna loved to embroider, read books, dance and take Sunday drives with stopping for ice cream. She will be remembered as a generous and loving lady. Survivors include two daughters, Nancy (Daniel) Chyma of Tama and Deanna (Loren) Willey of Tama; five grandchildren, Kelly (Naomi) Chyma of Tama, Dustin (Lynsey) Chyma of Nashua, Leann (Murray) Yeltman of Traer, Christy (Colby) Fontinel of Cedar Rapids and Eddie (Ashley) Hofer of Cedar Rapids; three stepgrandchildren, Lori (Kevin) Dvorak of Chelsea, Lisa (John) Beaty of Marshalltown and Sara (Jason) Cronk of Colorado; 25 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband, Dale, in 2010; one granddaughter, Amber Paulette Chyma; one grandson, Darren Dale Chyma; one sister, Eileen Wyatt; and one brother, Marlyn Skrovig. A memorial fund will be established.
Published in The Gazette on July 27, 2019