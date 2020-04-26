|
|
DONNA LEIGH (ARMSTRONG) SCHOON Marion Donna Leigh (Armstrong) Schoon, 91, of Marion, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020. The family will not be having a public memorial at this time because of state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A private burial will be held at Wilcox Cemetery, Viola, Iowa. Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion is serving the family. Donna was born Jan. 10, 1929, in Anamosa, Iowa, the daughter of Roy and Leoma Armstrong. Leoma passed away when Donna was 6 years old. Roy then married Eva Delancey. Donna was very fortunate to have two loving mothers in her life. She attended school in Viola. During her high school years, she was a cheerleader and basketball player. Donna was the only student in her graduating class of 1946. Donna married Leland L. Schoon on June 22, 1947, at the Viola United Methodist Church. They were blessed with three daughters. Donna and Lee were members of Lutheran Church of the Resurrection in Marion for many years. She was actively involved with the Quilting Hands group. Donna began her working career at Newman's Department Store and then worked a few years at United Mutual Insurance Co. After her marriage to Lee, she was a great farm wife. She worked at Collins Radio, enjoying the friendships of many co-workers and retiring after more than 30 years. Dancing was something that Lee and Donna enjoyed from the night they met through their later years. Many a night was spent enjoying Dave Dighton or other local bands at various venues, most prominently Prairieburg Ballroom. They enjoyed many years wintering in Mission, Texas, with friends. Donna was a shopper! She was a regular at Lindale Mall. One year she was recognized by Younkers Department Store for being their No. 1 shopper. Donna enjoyed water aerobics and morning coffees with her YMCA friends. Her greatest love was gatherings with family. She was a very good cook and always had baked goods and coffee ready for any visitors. Donna will be fondly remembered by Lee, her husband of 72 years; children, Sandra (Jack) Kuhn of Ramsey, Minn., Linda (Paul) Henze of Marion and Pamela (Bob) Hackbarth of Cedar Rapids; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; her sister, Carol (Paul) Clark of Dubuque; brother, George (Pat) Armstrong of Marion; sisters-in-law, Nelda Mead of Center Junction, Cherol Schoon of Hutchinson, Kan., Evelyn Paulsen of Monticello, Mary Eilers of Anamosa, Shirley Schoon of Anamosa and Dorothy Shaffer of Mount Vernon; brother-in-law, Neil (Pat) Schoon of Anamosa; and many nieces and nephews. Donna was preceded in death by her parents; Lee's parents; her sister, Shirley (Ernest) Clarke; her brothers, Dale (Violet) Armstrong and Leon Shaffer; son-in-law, Thomas Hackbarth; brothers-in-law, Harlan Schoon, Marvin Schoon and Galen Schoon; sisters-in-law, Wilma Schoon, Ella Helm, Ida (Charles) Bauserman, Mildred (George) Chposky and Pauline (Merle) Husmann; and brothers-in-law, Harlan Schoon, Marvin Schoon, Galen Schoon, Dillon Mead and Paul Ernie Paulsen. Cards and memorials may be sent to Linda Henze at 2865 Highland Dr., Marion, IA 52302. Memorial money will then be donated to Viola United Methodist Church. Please share a memory of Donna at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 26, 2020