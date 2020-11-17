DONNA Y. LEWIS Cedar Rapids Donna Y. Lewis, 89, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital, Cedar Rapids. Private services will be held. Burial will take place at Coggon Cemetery, Coggon, Iowa. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing. A livestream of the funeral service may be accessed on the funeral home website tribute page for Donna, under "photos and videos or media," starting at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19. Donna was born July 23, 1931, in rural Coggon, Iowa, the daughter of Vearl and Carrie Anna (Bremer) Nietert. After high school graduation, Donna attended UNI's teacher's college. She was united in marriage to Charles Lewis on Dec. 27, 1974. Donna worked at Cryovac for 23 years until retirement. Donna was a thoughtful and caring person. She was a dedicated volunteer; crocheting baby caps to donate to hospitals and helping with elections. Donna also was very active sewing face coverings during the pandemic. She loved quilting and keeping busy with many crafts as well as going to Theatre Cedar Rapids. Donna attended Lovely Lane United Methodist Church. Survivors include her sons, Gary (Kris) Thompson of Cedar Rapids and Dennis (Ann) Thompson of Atkins, Iowa; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; as well as many extended family members. She was preceded in death by her parents; second husband, Charlie; and brothers, Jerald Nietert and Tom Nietert. Memorials may be directed to Lovely Lane United Methodist Church. Please share a memory of Donna at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
under obituaries.