DONNA M. GILBERTSON Waukon Donna M. Gilbertson, 89, of Waukon, Iowa, died Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse, Wis. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 16, at 11 a.m. at the Waukon Reception and Banquet Center. Burial will be at a later date at West Paint Creek Synod Cemetery, rural Waukon. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Martin Funeral Home in Waukon. Memorials can be made to the West Paint Creek Synod Building & Cemetery Fund or to King of Grace Lutheran Church in Waukon. Donna Mae Gilbertson was born Aug. 5, 1929, in Waukon, the daughter of Lloyd and Mary (Maloney) Campbell. She was baptized at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Waukon and graduated from Waukon High School in 1947. On June 22, 1948, Donna married Gordon Bakkom Gilbertson at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. They farmed together on the Gilbertson family farm until retiring in 1990 and moving to Waukon. She is survived by her four children, Gary (Jean) Gilbertson of Waterville, Iowa, Greg (Sue) Gilbertson of Waukon, Becky (Don) Quijano of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Kim (Jerome) Amos of Stewartville, Minn.; grandchildren, Amy (Mark Jackson) Gilbertson, Jessie (Adam) Krause, Nick Gilbertson, Luke (Karin Gray) Aswegan, Russ Roe and Dee (John) Heying; great-grandchildren, Katelyn, Alison and Thomas Heying and Nora and Mia Krause; a brother, Roger Campbell of Stromsburg, Neb.; and sister-in-law, Bonnie Campbell of Cedar Rapids. Donna was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gordon, on Feb. 15, 2019; great-grandson, Jacob Heying; son-in-law, Dave Aswegan; a brother, Jack Campbell; and three sisters-in-law, Ila Campbell, Alta (Nate) Hager and Helen (Walter) Winke. Online condolences may be left at www.martinfunerals.com, where a full obitary may be viewed.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 11, 2019
