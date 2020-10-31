DONNA M. SULLIVAN Iowa City Donna M. Sullivan, 93, of Iowa City, died Oct. 28, 2020. A Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary's Catholic Church at a later date. Donna was born Jan. 10, 1927 in Davis, S.D., the daughter of Carl and Marie (Conroy) Davis. She attended elementary school in Hurley, S.D., and high school in Madison, S.D., attending General Beadle College (now Dakota State University) in Madison and the College of Commerce in Minneapolis. She was employed at McKennan Hospital and the Veterans Administration Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D., until she was married in October 1950 to Mark D. Sullivan in Madison. She raised six children. After 26 years of employment at the Madison Community Hospital, Donna retired in 1992 and moved to Iowa City, where she has been a member of St. Mary's Church, St. Bridget's Bridge Club, Beta Sigma Phi, Women's University Club, and other social bridge groups. Donna Sullivan was the best grandma, best mom, best spouse, best sister and best friend to all who knew her. We often heard, "Your mother is a saint!" Donna is survived by four children, Shannon (Greg) Channon, Iowa City, Rory Sullivan, Chicago, Ill., Erin (Steve) Wagner, Iowa City, and Mark J. (Kelly Jo) Sullivan, Madison, S.D.; by 10 grandchildren and two stepgrandchildren, Scott, Christopher, Markie and Maura Channon, Michaela and Anya Sullivan-Ogilvie, Matthew and Mitchell Wagner, and Breinn, Caitlinn, Michael and Mason Sullivan; and by five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband; her eldest son, Michael, killed at 17 in 1969; her son, Kelly (deceased 2019); her parents; and her sisters, Theresa Kalkman and Mary Wimber. In lieu of flowers, Donna requested memorial donations be made to the Domestic Violence Intervention Program, DVIP, 1105 South Gilbert Ct., Suite 300, Iowa City, IA 52240 (or DVIPIOWA.org
). A memorial service will be planned for a future date. To share a thought, memory or condolence, please visit the funeral home website www.gayandciha.com
. Gay and Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service are caring for her family and arrangements.