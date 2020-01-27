|
DONNA MAE MOORE Blairstown Donna Mae Moore, 87, of Blairstown, Iowa, passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at her daughter's home. Service is 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at the Blairstown American Legion with Chaplin Joe Kane officiating. Visitation will be one hour before the service. Burial will take place at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Blairstown. Donna was born Aug. 9, 1932, to Otto and Hilda (Fisher) Kubite in Belle Plaine. She attended Belle Plaine Schools. On May 28, 1949, Donna married Floyd A. Moore. The couple made Blairstown their home. They were blessed with one child, Linda. Donna was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and Presbyterian Church. She is survived by her daughter, Linda McClean of Blairstown; grandchildren, Robb Koster and Jaymes McClean; great-grandchildren, Jesse, Krystal (James) and Johnathan Koster, Madison and Morgan McClean; and several nieces and nephews. Donna is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Floyd; siblings; and in-laws. Donna's family would like to thank the Mercy Hospice Care team, Chari, Joe and Renee and a special thanks to Shirley Share for their great care, support and compassion. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.neuhausfuneralservice.com. Hrabak-Neuhaus Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 27, 2020