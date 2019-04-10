DONNA MAE VONTALGE Cedar Rapids Donna Mae Vontalge, 82, of Cedar Rapids, passed away April 6, 2019, in Mount Vernon, Iowa. She was born Oct. 26, 1936, to Merle and Ruby Finley in Viola, Iowa. Donna graduated from McKinley High School in Cedar Rapids and then attended Kirkwood Community College, graduating with her nursing degree. She was a nurse at Mercy Medical Center for 27 years. Donna loved spending time in her garden; no weeds had a chance with her. She enjoyed gambling, camping and spending time outdoors with the family. Donna is survived by her children, Teresa (Dennis) Plowman, Robert (Tracey) Vontalge and Julie (Michael) Schroeder; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and siblings, Millie and Sharon. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold; parents; and two brothers, Richard and Robert Finley. A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 11, at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home, 4200 First Ave. NE, Cedar Rapids. Private family burial will take place. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be left at cedarmemorial.com. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary