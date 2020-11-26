1/1
Donna Mae Vraspier
DONNA MAE VRASPIER Iowa City Donna Mae Vraspier, 91, of Iowa City, passed away peacefully on Nov. 22, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. To celebrate her life, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Donna was born on Feb. 12, 1929, in Niobrara, Neb., to Benjamin and Clara (Johnson) Thompson. She grew up in Niobrara, where she graduated high school in 1946. Donna taught in a one-room school house her first year out of high school. She married the love of her life, Gerald Vraspier, on Sept. 5, 1948, in Niobrara, Neb., and spent 72 loving and memorable years together. The couple had two children, Rick and Greg, and lived in Niobrara until 1969. Donna and Gerald moved to Iowa City in 1971, where they lived until the time of her death. When her children were old enough to be on their own, she enjoyed selling Avon. She began working at Von Maur for 10 years. She retired in 1991 to be a full-time grandmother. She was a member of Christ the King Lutheran Church in Iowa City. Donna's family brought her great joy, they meant everything to her. Donna is survived by her husband, Gerald Vraspier of Iowa City; her two sons, Rick (Jane) Vraspier of Marion and Greg (Chris) Vraspier of Iowa City; five grandchildren, Kaydee (KC) Vraspier of Boston, Mass., Shelby (Brad) Schmidt of Bloomington, Minn., Quinn Vraspier of Kansas City, Mo., Zoey (Daniel) Lierman of San Diego, Calif., and Jack Vraspier of Marion, Iowa; sister, Frances Prewitt of Sioux City; sister-in-law, Shirley Thompson of Verdigre, Neb.; and many extended family members. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Marie Oestermann, Helen Meirderick and Ione Connick; and brothers, Gene, Benjamin, James, Herbert and Melvin Thompson. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lensingfuneral.com.

Published in The Gazette on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
Guest Book sponsored by Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service

