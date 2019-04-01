Home

Donna Mae Waggoner

Donna Mae Waggoner Obituary
DONNA MAE WAGGONER Cedar Rapids Donna Mae Waggoner, 90, of Cedar Rapids, died Saturday, March 30, 2019. Funeral service: 11 a.m. Friday, April 5, at Echo Hill Presbyterian Church in Cedar Rapids. A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 4, at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Burial: Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Survivors include her two daughters, Denise (Kirk) Waggoner Nipper and Lori Waggoner; nephew, Brian (Kirsten) Fairweather; three cousins, Lincoln Heffner, Amy Heffner and Kristen Alpert; sister-in-law, Lucille Waggoner; and many nieces and nephews, Darlene (Larry) Daniels, Joyce (Allen) Bartels, Tom (Jennifer) Orr and Jim (Amy) Christiansen. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; sister, Frances (Bud) Fairweather; two sisters-in-law, Norma Brady and Kathryn Orr; and brother-in-law, Paul Waggoner. Donna was born July 22, 1928, the daughter of Frank and Marie (Duffy) Hood in Fairbank, Iowa. She moved from a farm in Fairbank to Jesup, Iowa. Donna married Galen Waggoner on Dec. 27, 1958, in Jesup. She taught in Anamosa and Cedar Rapids Community Schools (Garfield). Donna belonged to NEA, ISEA and Retired School Personnel. She was a member of Kenwood Park Presbyterian Church, now Echo Hill. Donna loved teaching, cooking, fishing, traveling, and especially taking cruises. She truly enjoyed timed spent with her family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Echo Hill Presbyterian Church or a . Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 1, 2019
