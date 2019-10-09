|
DONNA MCCONAUGHY Lisbon Donna McConaughy, 89, was called home to heaven Oct. 6, 2019, at the Rehabilitation Center of Lisbon. Memorial service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at First Federated Church, Lisbon, followed by burial at Lisbon Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Mount Vernon. She is survived by her husband, Kenneth; children, Karla (Tony) Moreland, Keevin (Ronda) Shaffer, Adrienne Dobbins, Karen (Dean) Gotcher, Jan Beardsley, Larry (Terri) McConaughy and Rosalie (Ivan) Bowers; grandchildren, Andy, Larissa, Mackenzie, Jennifer, Shane, Austin, Sally, Tim, Matt, Kenny, Rosanna, Elizabeth, Ralph, Katie, Joanna, Sarah, Shawna, Dianna, Lora Jean and Jason; 30 great-grandchildren, with another on the way; and two great-great-grandchildren. Born to Edward and Fern (Boettger) Richert on Nov. 16, 1929, Donna Lou was a child full of God's love. She graduated from Lisbon High School with the Class of 1947. On Oct. 5, 1954, Donna married Paul "Red" Shaffer at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. They had three children. Red was called home on May 13, 1982. She married Kenneth McConaughy on Aug. 27, 1994, celebrating 25 years of marriage this year. Donna loved Jesus first, her family second and music was a distant third. She played piano and accordion, favoring the good old bluegrass hymns. She was a life-long member of First Federated Church. Donna was a caregiver, first for her family, then elderly needing care and finally working with children in childcare. Donna was preceded in death by her first husband, Paul Shaffer; infant son, John Carl Shaffer; her granddaughter, Crystal Allen; sister, Lois Carlson; and sons-in-law, Brad Beardsley and Gary Dobbins. Her family would like to thank the Rehabilitation Center of Lisbon and Mercy Hospice for their loving care. Memorials in Donna's memory may be directed to FEBC Reach Ministries. Please share your support and memories with Donna's family on her tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 9, 2019