DONNA MEYERS Marion Donna Meyers, 72, of Marion, died Sunday, April 21, 2019, at home. Memorial service: 11 a.m. Friday, April 26, at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Cedar Rapids. Visitation one hour before the service at the funeral home. Private family burial: Tipton Masonic Cemetery. Survivors include her daughters, Karen Wendling, Jody Osterkamp (Charles Phillips) and Deanna Lipcamon (Jack Dyer); 17 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brother, Bob (Dorothy) Dawson; close cousin, Karen Ryan; good friends, Mary Osterkamp and John Webber; and several extended family members and friends. Donna Mae Dawson was born Aug. 29, 1946, in Jefferson, Iowa, to Elza and Maxine (Sissel) Dawson. She graduated from Tipton High School in 1965. Donna married Bruce Meyers on Dec. 12, 1987. He passed away in 2009. Donna enjoyed watching "General Hospital," listening to country music, especially Toby Keith, and going to cookouts to spend time with her family. She was the biggest fan of Elvis Presley, collecting Elvis memorabilia, and even had his picture on her phone. Her family might say she was a little obsessed. She will be missed by all who loved her. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and grandson, Taylor Wernett.