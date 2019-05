DONNA MINDER Cedar Rapids Donna Minder, 80, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019. A funeral Mass celebrating Donna's life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 10, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Cedar Rapids. Burial will be in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. No visitation will be held. Survivors include her children, Jack (Linda) Minder Jr. of Cedar Rapids; and daughter, Jill (Brian) Carlson of Vinton; grandchildren, Jason Minder, Lindsay Minder, Allison (Kyle) Stuefer, Ian Gaines, Tami Carlson and Jake Carlson; great-grandchildren, Aidyn and Jordyn; sister, Mae Erixson of Onawa; and a brother, Don (Lucille) Usher of Bellevue. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jack Sr., in 2011; daughter, Joan Gaines; sister, Alyce Goddard; and a brother, Dick Usher. Donna Joan Usher was born Feb. 3, 1939, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. On Feb. 13, 1957, she married Jack H. Minder in Cedar Rapids. Donna was a homemaker for many years and will be deeply missed by all who loved and knew her. Memorials may be given in her name to St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Cedar Rapids. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under Obituaries. Published in The Gazette on May 8, 2019