DONNA PARKER Washington Donna Parker, 87, of Washington, Iowa, passed away Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at Rosewood Memory Care Center at Halcyon House in Washington. Celebration of Life services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at United Methodist Church in Washington with Pastor Kwang Song officiating. Calling hours will begin at noon Thursday, Nov. 14, at Jones & Eden Funeral Home, where the family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Interment will be held at Elm Grove Cemetery in Washington. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established for Hospice Compassus and the United Methodist Church choir. Online condolences may be sent for Donna's family through the web at www.jonesfh.com. Dwight and Dorothy (Loy) Berrier were called from their farm duties on Aug. 22, 1932, to bring into this world their beautiful daughter, Donna Marie Berrier. Donna thrived on the family farm until beginning her schooling at Bumble Bee School, where her mother formerly taught. She graduated from Agency High School in 1946 and continued her education at Simpson College in Indianola, where she was a member of the Theta Upsilon Sorority. While home on summer break, Donna worked at the diner in Ottumwa, where she met a handsome but shy young man named Russell Eugene Parker, who would become the love of her life and husband for 67 years. To this union, four children were born. Donna was a proud Army wife who taught her children to experience life outside their comfort zones, the value of having and being (a) friends and the value of having responsibilities not only in their lives but in their actions. Donna worked in retail, retiring from J.C. Penney after 20 years of service. Donna was a member of the United Methodist Church in Washington, where she was a long-standing member of the choir and the UMW. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Russell Parker of Washington; sons, Donald Eugene Parker and wife, Patricia, of Cedar Rapids, Russell Allen Parker and wife, Heidi, of Ottumwa and Dwight Clarence Parker and wife, Thau, of Columbus, Ga.; daughter, Diane Albers and husband, Gary, of Walford; six grandchildren, Patrick Parker, Dr. Kelley Parker Peterson, Abraham Parker, Olivia Parker, Bryan Roeben and Tyler Albers; six great-grandchildren; two stepgreat-grandchildren; brother, Ronald Berrier and wife, Donna, of Swisher; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Dwight and Dorothy Berrier; parents-in-laws, Clarence and Hazel Parker; and siblings-in-law, Jack Parker, Marie Fuller, Robert Parker, Francis Parker and Irene Wintermote.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 13, 2019