DONNA SMITH Marion Donna Smith, 72, of Marion, passed away Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City. Celebration of Life Gathering: 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Marion. Survivors include her husband, Dan; children, Phil (Tiffany) Smith, Lisa (Pete) Gordon and Candice Smith (Adam Witte); grandchildren, Rachel Gordon (Will Sheldon) and Maxwell Gordon (Denise Perez); sisters, Sharon Klein-Wilson and Judy (Russell) Kershaw; several extended but close family members; and many girlfriends who joined her in traveling and lunches. Donna Rae Klein was born Oct. 27, 1947, in Eldora, Iowa, to George H. and Joan (Pagel) Klein. She attended Denison High School, graduating in 1966. She married Daniel Smith on Feb. 15, 1969, in Oelwein. Donna and Dan enjoyed raising their three children, attending their activities — especially baseball games — and spending time together as a family. Donna enjoyed reading to her children, even eerie books such as "Hauntings: Tales of the Supernatural;" she was known to let them buy books over toys any day. Donna began working for Linn-Mar Community Schools in the printing department, eventually becoming manager of the department. She truly enjoyed working at Linn-Mar, made many friends, and was well-loved by colleagues and students alike. Donna retired in 2011 after about 30 years of humble work. She was a lifelong Catholic and member of St. Joe's Church in Marion. Donna loved visiting small towns across Iowa with her friends, who would find activities to do and local restaurants to visit on their trips. She could be found reading true crime and mystery books, visiting casinos such as Riverside and Meskwaki, watching sports, especially the Iowa Hawkeyes and Chicago Cubs, attending and supporting her grandchildren's activities. Donna cherished her husband, children and grandchildren; they miss her dearly. She was preceded in death by her parents. Memorials may be directed to the Cedar Valley Humane Society in remembrance of Donna. Please share your support and memories with Donna's family on her tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 21, 2019