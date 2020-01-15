|
DONNA MARY TIMM Marion Donna Mary Timm, 85, of Marion, Iowa, passed away Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at the Solon Care Center. The family will greet friends from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at the funeral home conducted by the Rev. Jon Moss. Burial will follow at Springville Cemetery. Donna was born Dec. 13, 1934, in Linn County, Iowa, the daughter of Donald and Mary (Munier) Coons. She was a 1953 graduate of Springville High School and on Nov. 27, 1955, in Springville, Donna was united in marriage to Darrell Timm. Together with her husband, they farmed for 40 years in the Marion and Springville areas. Donna was an advocate for agriculture, being a member of the Linn County Farm Bureau, the Linn County Pork Producers and a 4-H leader for over 25 years. Donna also was a member of Prairie Chapel United Methodist Church. In 1993, she received the "Mother of the Year" award from American Mothers Inc. Donna will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived and lovingly remembered by her husband of 64 years, Darrell Timm; her children, Luann (Mark) Pisarik of Solon, Karen (Neal) Megchelsen of Ainsworth and John (Joanne) Timm of Monticello; nine grandchildren, Peter Pisarik (fiancee Katrina), Paul Pisarik, Rachel (Zach) Carstensen, Renee Megchelsen, Trent Megchelsen, Kaitlyn (Greg) Smith, Zach Timm, Gavin Timm and Austin Timm; two great-grandchildren, Kase and Oliver Carstensen; siblings, Patsy (Gary) Gray of Mount Vernon, Larry (Shirley) Coons of Anamosa, Jackie (Chuck) Betzer of Hazel Green, Wis., Bob (Dorothy) Coons of Canton, Minn., and Bill (Sharon) Coons of Springville; sister-in-law, Julia Coons of Marion; brother-in-law, Merlyn (Helen) Timm of Tipton; and many nieces and nephews. Donna was preceded in death by her parents; son at infancy, Gregory Timm; Darrell's parents, Lester and Bertha Timm; and brother, Randy Coons. Memorials may be directed to the family who will disburse funds to promote youth and agriculture in the area. Please share a memory of Donna at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 15, 2020