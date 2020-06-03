DONNA M. WENDLER Iowa City Donna M. Wendler, 83, a longtime resident of Iowa City, died Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Mercy Iowa City. Donna M. Evans was born Dec. 29, 1936, in Winterset, Iowa, the daughter of Lee and Gladys (Oglesbee) Evans. She graduated from Macksburg High School, Class of 1955. She married Al Wendler on March 19, 1960, in Iowa City. They just celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. The couple made their home in Iowa City for 60-plus years raising their family. Besides working as a dental assistant, Donna and Al were the owners of the Karmelkorn stores in the Sycamore and Old Capital malls in Iowa City. She was a member of First United Methodist Church, Methodist Women, American Legion Auxiliary Post 721, Daughters of the American Revolution Pilgrim Chapter and Senior Center Quilters. Her family includes her husband, Al; their two sons, Ron Wendler and Michael Wendler; grandchildren, Katie Wendler Long, Nick Wendler, Dakota Kessler Wendler, Chayton Wendler, Payton Wendler and Landon Wendler; three sisters, Mae Swagel (deceased), Rosalie Mower and Valda Evans (deceased). Private family services with inurnment at Memory Gardens Cemetery will be handled through Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service. To share a thought, memory or condolence with her family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 3, 2020.