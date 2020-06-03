Donna Wendler
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DONNA M. WENDLER Iowa City Donna M. Wendler, 83, a longtime resident of Iowa City, died Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Mercy Iowa City. Donna M. Evans was born Dec. 29, 1936, in Winterset, Iowa, the daughter of Lee and Gladys (Oglesbee) Evans. She graduated from Macksburg High School, Class of 1955. She married Al Wendler on March 19, 1960, in Iowa City. They just celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. The couple made their home in Iowa City for 60-plus years raising their family. Besides working as a dental assistant, Donna and Al were the owners of the Karmelkorn stores in the Sycamore and Old Capital malls in Iowa City. She was a member of First United Methodist Church, Methodist Women, American Legion Auxiliary Post 721, Daughters of the American Revolution Pilgrim Chapter and Senior Center Quilters. Her family includes her husband, Al; their two sons, Ron Wendler and Michael Wendler; grandchildren, Katie Wendler Long, Nick Wendler, Dakota Kessler Wendler, Chayton Wendler, Payton Wendler and Landon Wendler; three sisters, Mae Swagel (deceased), Rosalie Mower and Valda Evans (deceased). Private family services with inurnment at Memory Gardens Cemetery will be handled through Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service. To share a thought, memory or condolence with her family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
3193381132
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved