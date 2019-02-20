DONNA M. WULFF Clarence Donna M. Wulff, 91, passed away Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at the Clarence Nursing Home. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 22, at St. John's United Church of Christ in Clarence with the Rev. Matt Schneider-Adams officiating. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Clarence. Donna was born Dec. 27, 1927, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to Fred and Louise Hulse Miller. She was united in marriage to Darold Wulff on March 10, 1946, in Clarence. He passed away on Nov. 11, 2012. Survivors include a son, Kevin (Debbie) Wulff of Laguna Beach, Calif.; daughter, Marilyn (Howard) Hansen of Lowden; grandchildren, Craig (Molly) Hansen, Chad (Sonu) Hansen, Carrie (Jeff) Pruess, and Grace, Alec, Isaac and Callista Wulff; great-grandchildren, Aubrie, Valerie, Emily and Levi Pruess, Eric, Jason and Haley Hansen, and Alex and Ava Hansen; and a brother, Robert Miller of Clarence. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and sister, Dorothy Claney. Donna was a former faithful member of St. John's adult choir along with being a Sunday school teacher. She was a 4-H leader for 18 years and organized the Clarence Cloverettes. She also was a former member of the Clarence Nursing Home Board. She was a hard-working farm wife who always helped in the field. Donna enjoyed tending to her big garden and baking and cooking meals. Her favorite pastime was cheering on her beloved Hawkeyes. She loved her family dearly, and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought her the most joy. Chapman Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences and memories may be left at www.chapmanfh.com. Published in The Gazette on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary