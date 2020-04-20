|
DONOVAN "DON" OHLEN Chelsea Donovan "Don" Ohlen, 97, of Chelsea, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Rock Ridge Residential Care Center, Shellsburg, Iowa. Donovan was born July 8, 1922, to August and Mae (Houser) Ohlen in rural Benton County, south of Luzern. He attended country school, following school he worked the farm with his family. He later farmed around Belle Plaine until purchasing his own farm west of Irving. He was proud of being able to operate a combine at the age of 93. March 25, 1951, Don married Georgetta Ryan at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, together they raised their son Dennis. Don enjoyed farming, animals and eating just about anything. He was a member of the Luzern Lutheran Church and Iowa Farm Bureau. He is survived by many loving nieces and nephews family and friends. Don was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Georgetta; and son, Dennis; brothers, Loran and Lawrence Ohlen; and sister, Fern Williams. The family would like to thank Rock Ridge Care Center. Due to the current pandemic, there will be a private family burial Tuesday, April 21, at Oak Hill Cemetery, Belle Plaine, Iowa. Memorials may be to the family. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.neuhausfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 20, 2020