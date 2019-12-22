|
DONOVAN SCOTT RASMUSSEN Coralville Donovan Scott Rasmussen, 30, of Coralville, died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 from injuries suffered in a car accident in Nebraska. Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at Teahen Funeral Home. Burial: Ridgewood Cemetery, North Liberty. Friends may visit with the family on Friday after 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Donovan is survived by his mother, Sivi (Jason Stepanek) Rasmussen Power of Cedar Rapids; his dad, Russell Power of Springville; sister, Shaina Power (Derek Grawet) of Palo; brothers, Dakota and Dawson Power, both of Cedar Rapids; grandmother, Lois Leytem of Springville; uncle, Bob Rasmussen of Waterloo; aunt, Sherry Power of Springville; best friend, Marty Sokoll of North Liberty; and many cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert and Ellen Rasmussen; and grandpa, Virgil Power. Donovan was born on July 26, 1989, son of Russell Power and Sivi Rasmussen in Cedar Rapids. He graduated from Kennedy High School in 2007 and La James College, Iowa City, in 2014. He was attending Iowa Central Community College, Fort Dodge, in business management. Donovan enjoyed going to the gym, dancing and keeping busy. He had lots of friends and liked to socialize. Donovan also loved to travel, especially to San Francisco, where he always planned to return. He was a wonderful person and will be missed by those who knew and loved him. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 22, 2019