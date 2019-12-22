Home

POWERED BY

Services
Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Cedar Rapids
3100 F Avenue NW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52405
(319) 396-2616
For more information about
Donovan Rasmussen
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Cedar Rapids
3100 F Avenue NW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52405
View Map
Service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Cedar Rapids
3100 F Avenue NW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52405
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donovan Rasmussen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donovan Scott Rasmussen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donovan Scott Rasmussen Obituary
DONOVAN SCOTT RASMUSSEN Coralville Donovan Scott Rasmussen, 30, of Coralville, died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 from injuries suffered in a car accident in Nebraska. Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at Teahen Funeral Home. Burial: Ridgewood Cemetery, North Liberty. Friends may visit with the family on Friday after 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Donovan is survived by his mother, Sivi (Jason Stepanek) Rasmussen Power of Cedar Rapids; his dad, Russell Power of Springville; sister, Shaina Power (Derek Grawet) of Palo; brothers, Dakota and Dawson Power, both of Cedar Rapids; grandmother, Lois Leytem of Springville; uncle, Bob Rasmussen of Waterloo; aunt, Sherry Power of Springville; best friend, Marty Sokoll of North Liberty; and many cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert and Ellen Rasmussen; and grandpa, Virgil Power. Donovan was born on July 26, 1989, son of Russell Power and Sivi Rasmussen in Cedar Rapids. He graduated from Kennedy High School in 2007 and La James College, Iowa City, in 2014. He was attending Iowa Central Community College, Fort Dodge, in business management. Donovan enjoyed going to the gym, dancing and keeping busy. He had lots of friends and liked to socialize. Donovan also loved to travel, especially to San Francisco, where he always planned to return. He was a wonderful person and will be missed by those who knew and loved him. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donovan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -