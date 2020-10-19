DORA MAE VOGT Vinton Dora Mae Vogt, 90, died on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at St. Luke's Inpatient Hospice in Cedar Rapids. Private family graveside services will be held at the Urbana Cemetery. Dora was born Dec. 29, 1929, to Lloyd and Mathilda (Donley) Downing in rural Center Point. Dora loved to play cards; and was a loving and giving person to all who knew her. She was generous with her time and compliments. Ready with a warm smile and easy with a laugh and made everyone welcome in her home. She taught her entire family that secret to life. She had a gift of making each one feel loved and special. We Love You! Gone but not forgotten. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Kent (Jane) Vogt of Daytona, Fla., Michael (Becky Svoboda) Vogt of Shellsburg, Janice (Jerry Crowley) Boudonck of Fairfax and Brian (Deb) Vogt of Shellsburg; 10 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Tim Vogt; five brothers; and four sisters. Condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com
.