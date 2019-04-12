Home

Kramer Funeral Home
700 E Oak St
Monticello, IA 52310
(319) 465-5400
Dorathy K. Gray

Dorathy K. Gray Obituary
DORATHY K. GRAY Monticello Dorathy K. Gray, 95, of Anamosa, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at the Anamosa Care Center. Visitation will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 13, at Kramer Funeral Home in Monticello, where a funeral service will be at held at 10:30 a.m. Burial in Oakwood Cemetery. The Rev. Ed Moreano will officiate. Dorathy was born Jan. 31, 1924, in Folletts, Iowa, the daughter of Thomas and Marie Sophia Elizabeth (Hoss) Hardersen. She married Robert Gray on Sept. 4, 1949, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Anamosa. She worked as a registered CNA for 15 years at the Monticello Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Dorathy enjoyed playing cards and reading. Survivors include her children, Robert (Deb) Gray Jr. of Center Junction, Marie (Chuck Ford) Krutzfield of West Branch and Helen Busch of Williamsburg; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Patsy Hardersen of Anamosa. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert, in 1976; an infant daughter, DeAnn Kay; siblings, Darvin (Ruth) Hardersen and Philbert Hardersen; a son-in-law, Larry Krutzfield; and two brothers-in-law. Information available and condolences accepted at www.kramerfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 12, 2019
