DOREEN LABS Hiawatha Doreen Labs of Hiawatha, Iowa, passed away in peace on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at the age of 84. A visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, at The Legacy Center at Murdoch-Linwood in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. A private family service will be held. Burial will take place at Shiloh Cemetery in Hiawatha. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Doreen was born July 3, 1936, in Bushnell, S.D., to Raymond and Celia (Stewart) Packingham. She was a graduate of Palo High School and an employee of Rockwell Collins and Iowa National Mutual Insurance Co. In her earlier years, Doreen was a member of Hiawatha Mohawks Camping Club and the Hiawatha Fire Department Women's Auxiliary. She was an avid horse lover, enjoyed doll collecting, and traveling with Tri-State Tours. Doreen will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 61 years, Don Labs; along with her children, Steve (Karla) Labs, Brad (Mindy) Labs, Doug (Deb) Labs and Brenda (David) Truka; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; three grand puppies; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother and sister. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Croix Hospice Care or Grace Episcopal Church, both in Cedar Rapids. The family would like to thank St. Croix Hospice Care for their constant, attentive care. Please share a memory of Doreen at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
under obituaries.