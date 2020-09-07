DOREEN LOUISE (YOUNG) AYERS Cedar Rapids God's Earthly Angel, Doreen Louise (Young) Ayers, 75, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away peacefully at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha, Iowa, on Sept. 5, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids. Memorial service: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, at the funeral home. Burial: St. Joseph Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Doreen was born Nov. 10, 1944, in Palo, Iowa, to Dale and Madge Young. Douglas Ayers, her husband of 47 years, married Doreen in Cedar Rapids on Feb. 10, 1973. Together they owned D&N Fence and later purchased Des Moines Steel Fence, two very successful Midwest family businesses, but her family meant more to her than anything else. They raised five amazing kids, Kris Ross (Mark), Jeff Donels (Misty), Kim Earhart (Bruce), Danielle Ayers and Tom Ayers; perfect grandchildren, Stacy Vestal (Zak), Cody Ayers (Jenny), Jessie Howar (Jake), Austin Earhart (Rachel), Colton Earhart (Amy), Kyrie Bushman, Tyler Donels, Luke Ross (Emily), Jordan Donels (Brandon), Jake Ross (Ali), BreAnna Ayers (Colby), Aston Donels (Sean), Wyatt Ayers, Tasha Ayers, Maddie Ayers and Mason Ayers; and five beautiful great-grandchildren, Jaxsen Vestal, Jayden Vestal, Oliver Bushman, Kinsley Earhart and Emery Howar, with the sixth on the way, baby Earhart. She also is survived by her husband, Doug; her brother, Kenny Young (Gene); her sister-in-law, Darlene Eiler (Don); sister-in-law, Delores Hobson; brother-in-law, Cliff Ayers (Sherry); and numerous family and friends, too many to mention. A special note for their closest and dearest friends, Jerry and Rose LeGrand. Doreen and Rose were like sisters, doing everything together and always there for each other. Doreen now begins a new chapter of her life with her parents; her brother, Ronald; great-granddaughter, Brooklyn Vestal; her mother-in-law, Nellie Ayers; and siblings-in-law, Darold Ayers, Gerri Henderson, Florence Ritchie, and especially Angeline Ayers, who will be waiting with Scooby at the pearly gates for her, with her arms stretched out asking, "Where is Doug?" Memorials may be directed to Camp Courageous. Please share a memory of Doreen at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
