DORENCE KOWALSKI Mount Vernon Dorence Kowalski, 69, of Mount Vernon, died Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, at home. Funeral Mass: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Solon, by the Rev. Tim Sheedy. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15, at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Mount Vernon. Burial: St. Mary's Cemetery, Solon. Survivors include his daughters, Shannon Kowalski (Justin Walsh) and Bridget Kowalski (Matt Camack); siblings, David (Suzette) Kowalski, Diane Frank, Dennis (Joyce) Kowalski and Deb (Joe) Walsh; and many extended family members and many good friends. Dorence Lyle Kowalski was born March 15, 1949, to Kenneth and Jane (Lorenz) Kowalski. He attended La Salle High School in Cedar Rapids, graduating in 1967. He then attended Loyola University in Chicago, where he was part of the Sigma Pi fraternity. Dorence's affable nature combined with an entrepreneurial spirit prepared him for owning several businesses. While in Chicago, he owned First String Sports Store, as well as the COD (Come On Down) Bar. He later owned Racine Surgical Supply in Racine, Wis. Most recently, he worked for Apache Hose in Cedar Rapids. Dorence enjoyed spending time with the Kowalski-Walsh clan, watching the Hawkeyes and was a fan of the rockabilly band Magnetos. His wry sense of humor, kind soul, sarcastic jokes and easy smile allowed him to maintain lifelong friendships and express his love to family. Dorence was especially looking forward to walking his daughter down the aisle for her wedding coming in August. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Dale; former spouse, Mimi O'Leary; and beloved dog, Tootsie. Memorials may be directed to the family to be given to a local animal shelter. Please share your support and memories with Dorence's family on his tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary