Home

POWERED BY

Services
Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service
520 Wilson Ave SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
319-364-1549
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorinda Coates
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorinda Coates


1954 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorinda Coates Obituary
DORINDA COATES Cedar Rapids Dorinda Coates, 65, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center. A private family burial will take place at Linwood Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids is assisting the family with arrangements. Dorinda was born on June 23, 1954, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Nathan and Hazel (Ford) Coates. She graduated from Kennedy High School in 1973. Dorinda was united in marriage to Milo Dodge; the couple later divorced. She loved cats and coloring. Dorinda was notorious for making birthday cards for the residents at Heritage Specialty Care, where she was a resident for the last eight and a half years. Survivors include her siblings, Evelyn (Blane) Phillips of Cedar Rapids, Nathan Coates of Cedar Rapids and Carla (Dick) McVay of Norway, Iowa; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and great-niece, Lindsey Niemeier. Please share a memory of Dorinda at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorinda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -