DORINDA COATES Cedar Rapids Dorinda Coates, 65, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center. A private family burial will take place at Linwood Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids is assisting the family with arrangements. Dorinda was born on June 23, 1954, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Nathan and Hazel (Ford) Coates. She graduated from Kennedy High School in 1973. Dorinda was united in marriage to Milo Dodge; the couple later divorced. She loved cats and coloring. Dorinda was notorious for making birthday cards for the residents at Heritage Specialty Care, where she was a resident for the last eight and a half years. Survivors include her siblings, Evelyn (Blane) Phillips of Cedar Rapids, Nathan Coates of Cedar Rapids and Carla (Dick) McVay of Norway, Iowa; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and great-niece, Lindsey Niemeier. Please share a memory of Dorinda at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 5, 2020