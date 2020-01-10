|
DORIS ALBAUGH Mechanicsville Doris Albaugh, 74, of Mechanicsville, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospice in Cedar Rapids after a long illness. Gathering of family and friends: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services in Mount Vernon, followed by a memorial service at 4 p.m. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery at a later date. Survivors include her husband of 48 years, Doug; children, Jesse Albaugh, Lisa (Anthony) Townsend and Carrie Albaugh; grandchildren, Izabel Albaugh and Adara and Jacob Townsend; siblings, Charlie (Donita) Hageman, Elaine Nelson, Dennis (Dottie) Hageman, Roger (Denise) Hageman, Ann (Mike) Mohnsen and Brian (Whitney) Hageman; many nieces and nephews; many extended family members and friends; and cherished cat, Missy. Doris Ann Hageman was born on March 9, 1945, in San Diego, Calif., to Urban and Grace (Leibold) Hageman. She graduated from Sacred Heart in Monticello. Doris met Doug Albaugh at the Monticello supper club and dance hall. They were married on April 23, 1971, in Monticello. They enjoyed spending their time together, and Doris was known to ride with Doug while he drove truck. She worked for Collins Radio in assembly until leaving in 1972 to be a stay-at-home mom to her beloved children. Doris enjoyed gardening, birding and eating chocolates with coffee. She belonged to the Jehovah's Witness Kingdom Hall in Anamosa and, most recently, Pioneer Avenue in Cedar Rapids. Doris enjoyed her community and all of the events she helped with over the years. Doris loved cats, but what made her smile beam was the time spent with her children and grandchildren. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Allen; and brother-in-law, Dave Nelson. Please share your support and memories with Doris's family on her tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 10, 2020