DORIS ANN PEXA Cedar Rapids Doris Ann Pexa, 88, of Cedar Rapids, passed away peacefully in her sleep at Mercy Medical Center on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, following a short illness. A memorial service will be held on Monday, May 6, at 10 a.m. at Bethany Lutheran Church in Cedar Rapids, with interment to follow at Cedar Memorial. Doris was born on Jan. 24, 1931, to Wilma (Popp) and Clarence Eichmeyer in Keystone. Wilma passed away in 1935, and Doris was raised to adulthood by her maternal aunt and uncle, John and Lillie Rolfs of Keystone. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin; her parents and aunt and uncle Rolfs; her sister, Betty Kent; and her cousin, Kenneth Rolfs. She is survived by her children, Ron Pexa and wife, Linda, and Deborah Heitland and husband, Jim; cousin, Arnold Rolfs; grandchildren, Michelle (Brian) Vaughan, Amanda (Alan) Weber, Jonathan Heitland, Jamie Slife, Jennifer Mills and Katie Williams; stepgrandson, Jeff Kiley; and 10 great-grandchildren. Doris was raised on a farm in rural Keystone and graduated from Keystone High School in 1949. She was married to Marvin Pexa on Nov. 7, 1953, in Cedar Rapids. She was a devoted housewife and kept the books for the family business, Marv Pexa Construction Co,, until Marvin's retirement in 1989. Doris was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and grammie-great. She was a fantastic cook, always making family favorites for her loved ones. Doris was a person you could always count on to offer help, hugs, love and affection to all. She was a shoulder to cry on, an unconditionally supportive counselor, best friend and a beautiful lady who will be incredibly missed in this earthly life. Doris forever will be remembered for the love she taught, shared and lived by all who knew her. Published in The Gazette on May 3, 2019