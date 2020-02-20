|
DORIS BOARDROW Marion Doris passed away peacefully Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at the age of 84. She was born Dec. 5, 1935, in Port Angeles, Wash. Doris will be remembered by her family: Ken and Missy Boardrow of Marion, Vicki and Bruce Salls of Central City; grandchildren, Matt Boardrow, Karina (Josh) McKay, Kiersten Kiene and Kenneth Kiene; as well as her great-granddaughter, Lyla McKay. Per Doris' wishes, there will not be a service; however, the immediate family will gather at a later date.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 20, 2020