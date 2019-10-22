|
DORIS BOYER Shellsburg Doris Boyer, 89, of Shellsburg, passed away the evening of Oct. 20, 2019. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at Zion Lutheran Church in Shellsburg with Pastor Mark Leckband officiating. Internment will take place at Oakwood Cemetery in Shellsburg. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Phillips Funeral Home Chapel, 212 E. Sixth St., Vinton. A memorial fund has been established. Doris was born Feb. 18, 1930, to Edmund C. and Jessie Schminke. She graduated from Shellsburg High School in 1948. On March 3, 1950, she was united in marriage to Kenneth Dean Boyer at Zion Lutheran Church in Shellsburg. She devoted her life to raising her three children. She will remain forever in our hearts as a loving mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. Doris was a very talented artist who specialized in sketches and paintings. She also enjoyed quilting, playing the piano and cultivating her flower beds. Her optimism, sense of humor and curiosity always will be remembered. Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Ron (Barbara) Boyer of Brandon and Russ (Lisa) Boyer of Iowa City; one daughter, Reyne (Kevin) Hartkemeyer of Highland, Ill.; her grandchildren, Katina White, Marty Boyer, Ethan Hartkemeyer, Landen Boyer, Ciara Boyer, Myriah Tumilty and Keasten Boyer; her stepgrandson, Jeremy Larsen; eight great-grandchildren; her sister, Ida Mae Tompkins of St. Louis, Mo.; her brother, Marion (Jeannine) Schminke; sister-in-law, Inge Schminke, all of Shellsburg; as well as several nieces and nephews and many friends. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; one grandson; one granddaughter; her brother, Oliver; and brother-in-law, Ralph Tompkins.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 22, 2019