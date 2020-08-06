1/1
Doris Evelyn Jones
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DORIS EVELYN JONES Cedar Rapids Doris Evelyn Jones, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and formerly of Monticello, Iowa, and Pittsfield, Ill., passed away Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Cedar Rapids. Doris was born July 28, 1916, in Barry, Ill., daughter of Floyd H. and Jennie Brown Lewis. She married Joseph Jones Jr. on Oct. 4, 1941, in Pittsfield. He preceded her in death July 9, 2005. She is survived by three children, two daughters, Sharon (Ed) Craig, Seguin, Texas, and Barbara Hoyer, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and a son, Michael (Debra) Jones, Ely, Iowa; six grandchildren, Janet Craig Holland, David (Tammie) Craig of San Antonio, Texas, Elizabeth Hoyer, Kansas City, Mo., Sara (John) Ouverson, Lenexa, Kan., Benjamin (Ashley) Jones, Atlanta, Ga., and Sam (Alyssa) Jones, Minneapolis, Minn; seven great-grandchildren, Alexander Craig, Ryan Craig, Jacob Craig, Emma Holland, Lydia Ouverson, Nick Ouverson and Ryker Jones; and a sister, Irene Fee of Perkin, Ill. She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers and two sisters. In accordance with Doris' wishes, a private service will be held. Memorials may be sent to Camp Courageous, Monticello, Iowa, www.campcourageous.org. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cedar Memorial

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved