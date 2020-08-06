DORIS EVELYN JONES Cedar Rapids Doris Evelyn Jones, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and formerly of Monticello, Iowa, and Pittsfield, Ill., passed away Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Cedar Rapids. Doris was born July 28, 1916, in Barry, Ill., daughter of Floyd H. and Jennie Brown Lewis. She married Joseph Jones Jr. on Oct. 4, 1941, in Pittsfield. He preceded her in death July 9, 2005. She is survived by three children, two daughters, Sharon (Ed) Craig, Seguin, Texas, and Barbara Hoyer, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and a son, Michael (Debra) Jones, Ely, Iowa; six grandchildren, Janet Craig Holland, David (Tammie) Craig of San Antonio, Texas, Elizabeth Hoyer, Kansas City, Mo., Sara (John) Ouverson, Lenexa, Kan., Benjamin (Ashley) Jones, Atlanta, Ga., and Sam (Alyssa) Jones, Minneapolis, Minn; seven great-grandchildren, Alexander Craig, Ryan Craig, Jacob Craig, Emma Holland, Lydia Ouverson, Nick Ouverson and Ryker Jones; and a sister, Irene Fee of Perkin, Ill. She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers and two sisters. In accordance with Doris' wishes, a private service will be held. Memorials may be sent to Camp Courageous, Monticello, Iowa, www.campcourageous.org
