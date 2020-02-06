Home

DORIS "JOANN" FELKER Urbana Doris "Joann" Felker, 86, died Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at the Vinton Lutheran Home. Private family services will be held at a later date. Joann was born April 1, 1933, the daughter of Vernon and Dorothy (Gray) Kisling. She graduated from Urbana High School. On Feb. 14, 1952, she was united in marriage to Donald Felker at the Urbana Christian Church. She and Donald farmed together, where she was able to assist in every way possible. She was very proud to be a "farm wife" and also enjoyed raising chickens and gardening. Joann loved to can from her garden and was an accomplished baker. She was best known for her rhubarb pies. She is survived by her husband, Donald; her children, Mike (Donna) Felker of Rio Rancho, N.M., David Felker of Crestview, Fla., Susan (Mike) Benson of Urbana, Robert (Rita) Felker of Center Point and Terry (Jennifer) Felker of Marion; 10 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; her brother, James (Marlene) Kisling of Phoenix, Ariz.; and her sister-in-law, Mildred Kisling of Vinton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant brother; her brother, Fred Kisling; and her sister, Norma Jean Anderson. Online condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 6, 2020
