DORIS HALL Anamosa Doris Hall, 90, of Anamosa, formerly of Center Point, passed away Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at the Anamosa Care Center. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at Riverside Cemetery in Anamosa conducted by Pastor Ron Thatcher. Arrangements by Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. Doris was born Oct. 22, 1929, in Anamosa, Iowa, the daughter of Winnie I. and Mary M. (Bishop) Boots. On March 14, 1966, she was united in marriage to William Edward Hall in Center Point. To this marriage were born 10 children. Doris was a member of First Baptist Church in Anamosa. She enjoyed crocheting and joking around. Doris will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Doris is survived and lovingly remembered by six children, Bonnie (Richard) Bowers of Center Point, Toni Kerkman of Indianapolis, Ind., Jerry (Linda) Baugh of Lake City, Fla., Mark (Linda) Baugh of Cedar Rapids, Tim (Jolie) Hall of Van Horne and Kathy (Alden) Davis of Anamosa; 15 grandchildren, Denise (John) Harris, Debra (Chad) Hansen, Brandi Bowers, Karla (Bruce) Miles, Rob Kerkman, Jeremy (Norma) Baugh, Jason (Carolyn) Baugh, Dennis (Rachel) Baugh, Shawn (Durane) Speer, Robert (Molly) Powers, April (Cory) Cooper, Kendra Baugh, Derick Baugh, Dalton Baugh, and Micah (Joe) Redenbaugh; and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bill Hall; special friend, Lyle Hall; four sons, Dennis Baugh, Mike Hall and two infant sons; and five siblings. Please share a memory of Doris at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 20, 2019