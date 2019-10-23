|
|
DORIS L. HAMILTON Cedar Rapids May 5, 1917 Oct. 18, 2019 Doris Lorene Hamilton, 102, peacefully passed away Friday, Oct. 19, 2019, at her home in Cedar Rapids. Doris was born May 5, 1917, near Gering, Neb., to Alta and William "Miller" Cooper. During World War II, Doris served in the U.S. Navy WAVES from 1943-46. As a lieutenant junior, she worked in cryptology in Washington, D.C., where she met Army Captain Charles Hamilton. While married, they had three children. Through her interests, work and activities, Doris freely shared her passions for a peaceful world and equality for all. After earning a master's degree in adult education from the University of Iowa, she worked for such organizations as Kirkwood Community College and the Heritage Agency Council on Aging. She also was a sorority housemother in Ames and in Gainesville, Fla. Doris was active in such organizations as Inter-Religious Council of Linn County, Jane Boyd House, United Nations Association, League of Women Voters, NAACP, Amnesty International, Iowa Abortion Access Fund, the Cedar Rapids Art Museum, Indian Creek Nature Center, Audubon Society, Iowa Federation of Handweavers, Cedar Rapids Fiber Artists, Van Vechten Guild and Peoples Church Unitarian Universalist. Doris loved to travel. In April 2011, among the many memorials visited during the Eastern Iowa Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., Doris was especially proud of the Women in Military Service for America memorial, of which she was a charter member. Most of all, Doris loved traveling to visit with family. Thanks to Doris, the fun of exploring history, the arts, mountains, rivers and seashores with her are now the memories cherished by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. The family's heartfelt thanks go to Laura for several years of compassionately caring for Doris around-the-clock. The entire family is eternally grateful to Laura for enduring personal sacrifices to ensure that her mother continued to enjoy an engaging life at home and stay connected with family and friends. The family thanks all who provided love and support, including Steve, Gaile, Shelly and Emma, Van Vechten, Peoples Church, Visiting Angels and Care Initiatives Hospice. Doris is survived by her three children, Elaine Hamilton, Laura Jean and Gordon and Tamera Hamilton; grandchildren and families, Paul and Lora (Heather, Holly) Campbell, Samuel and Katie (Lily and Laural) Campbell, Kari McKay; Sadja and Jon (Jason, Ryan and Tyler) Pals, Talitha Bihun (Veyla, Breanna and Isabelle); Seth (Rowan and Lila) Bihun, Melissa Hamilton and Gavin Hamilton. Many believe that it was because of her laid-back, free-spirited, fearless curiosity, her generosity and values, and her love for life and experiences that Doris enjoyed an active life for so many years. Her love and values will be carried forward by all who knew her. She will be greatly missed. A celebration of life will be held in the future. Condolences and memorials may be directed to the family.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 23, 2019