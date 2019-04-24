DORIS HEICK West Branch Doris Heick, 82, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019, at her home. Funeral services will held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 26, at Henderson-Barker Funeral Home in West Branch. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Downey Cemetery, rural West Branch. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.henderson-barkerfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be made to Doris Heick memorial fund. Doris was born on the family farm south of West Branch, the daughter of Joseph and Edna Lumpa Vikel. She graduated from West Branch High School in 1955. On April 22, 1964, she was united in marriage to George Heick in Davenport. She and George farmed in the West Branch area for many years. She enjoyed playing cards, gardening, and was a member of the Farm Bureau. Survivors include her two sons, Russell (Diane) Heick of West Branch and Dan (Mary) Boul of West Liberty; two grandchildren, Eric and Carl; and two sisters-in-laws, Bev (Floyd) Connors of Mediapolis and Janet Vikel of West Branch. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, George, in 2016; brother, Earl Vikel; and sister and brother-in-law, Evelyn and Rusty Benda. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary