DORIS VERLA (WEISS) HEITSHUSEN Luzerne Doris Verla (Weiss) Heitshusen, 97, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 8, 2020, at the Keystone Nursing Care Center. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 11, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Luzerne with the Rev. Dean Duncan officiating. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until service time. Interment will be held at the Luzerne Lutheran Cemetery. Funeral ceremonies currently are permitted as a spiritual or religious gathering. However, vulnerable or high-risk folks should use discretion in attendance. Social distancing and the wearing of masks still should be practiced as well. Doris was born Feb. 27, 1923, in Dayton Township, Iowa County, the daughter of Walter and Marie (Neitzel) Weiss. Doris was united in marriage to Herbert Heitshusen on Feb. 17, 1944, at St. John Lutheran Church in Victor. Doris and Herbert farmed their entire working life in the Luzerne area, retiring in 1984. She was a longtime active member of St. Paul Lutheran Church. She is survived by her children, Joleen (Terry) Allers of Fort Dodge, Sheryl (Dennis) Owen of Anamosa and Keith Heitshusen of Luzerne; four grandchildren, Jeffrey (Suzanne) Allers, Kristina (Jim) Luchsinger, Derek (Deanna) Owen and Trevor (Hanna) Owen; six great-grandchildren, Abigail, Rachel, Ben, Sam, Dane and Kael; her brother, Eldon Weiss of Keystone; and her sisters-in-law, Alice Heitshusen of Williamsburg, Ethel Newkirk of Williamsburg and Lu (Jim) Stone. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Herbert, in 1989; her son in infancy; brother, LeRoy Weiss; and sisters, Beata Sandersfeld and Ramona Huedepohl. Online condolences: www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 10, 2020.