DORIS JEANNE GANOE Central City Doris Jeanne Ganoe, 85, of Anamosa, formerly of Central City, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019, at Pinicon Place, Anamosa. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, at First United Methodist Church, Central City, conducted by Pastor Josh Hansen. Burial will take place at Mount Clark Cemetery, Central City. The casket will remain closed at all times. Arrangements by Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Central City. Doris was born May 26, 1934, near Walker, Iowa, the daughter of LaVerne and Marguertie "Marge" (Fleagle) McAtee. She graduated from Alburnett High School as valedictorian in 1952 and, on June 1, 1952, in Alburnett, she was united in marriage to LaVerne Ganoe. Doris was a member of First United Methodist Church in Central City, where she was on the governing board and the Three Oaks Foundation. She also was a member of the GR Club. Doris loved golfing and doing oil paintings. She is survived by her husband, LaVerne Ganoe; children, Michael (Mary Sue) Ganoe of Olathe, Kan., Jacqueline (Ron) Beatty of Central City, Iowa, and William Ganoe of Iowa City, Iowa; daughter-in-law, Marie Ganoe of Waubeek; seven grandchildren; four stepgrandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Janice (Don) Happel of Hiawatha, Sue (Dick) Boddicker of St. Petersburg, Fla., and Bonni (Ric) LeVesque of Kyle, Texas. Doris was preceded in death by her parents; son, Charles Ganoe; brother at infancy, Tommy Dale Ganoe; brother, Orva McAtee; and sister, Barbara Elson. Memorials in Doris' memory may be directed to the First United Methodist Church at 216 Commercial St., Central City, IA 52214. Please share a memory of Doris at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on July 7, 2019