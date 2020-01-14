|
DORIS LEONA JOHNSON Solon Doris Leona Johnson, 88, of Solon, died peacefully Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at the Solon Retirement Village. As per Doris' wishes, private family inurnment will be at a later date in Anderson Cemetery, near Swisher. Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Solon is handling Doris' arrangements. Doris was born July 19, 1931. She was the daughter of Roy and Nellie (Zerby) Hagerman of Central City, Iowa. She attended Fillmore Elementery and Roosevelt High School in Cedar Rapids. Doris is survived by three daughters and two sons, Nadine Marie Farmer of Winston-Salem, N.C., Christine Ann Stanfield of Tiffin, Darline Dee Horton (Marshall) of Swisher, Daniel Jackson Essary of Archdale, N.C., and Junior Richard Essary of Rockwell, N.C.; 19 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two husbands, Daniel James Essary and Albert Reid Johnson; two sisters, Virginia Mae Halfman and Rosie Pauline Philips; and her brother, Leo Hagerman. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 14, 2020