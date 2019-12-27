|
|
DORIS JOHNSTON LESLIE Iowa City Doris Johnston Leslie of Iowa City passed away peacefully Dec. 22, 2019, at the Bird House-Hospice Home in Iowa City. Doris was born Oct. 26, 1924, in Cannon Falls, Minn., to Effie Henrietta and Carl K. Johnston. Doris graduated from St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minn., with a Bachelor of Music degree and was a classically trained pianist and organist. After graduation, Doris was an accompanist at the Chicago Conservatory of Music while also taking graduate classes for pipe organ at the American Conservatory of Music. While in Chicago, Doris met and later married Howard O. Leslie. Howard loved to sit next to Doris on her piano bench while she played. Doris and Howard moved to Iowa City and lived in student housing, which then was known as Stadium Park, while Howard earned his engineering degree. After the birth of their three children, Doris taught many piano students. Doris loved teaching and was a member of the Iowa City Piano Teaching Federation. She enjoyed preparing her students of all ages for competitions. Doris also was an organist for Lutheran Churches while living in Iowa and Illinois. In past years, she was a member of and played piano for Saturday evening summer services at Zion Lutheran Church in Iowa City. Doris is survived by her children, Daniel Leslie of San Diego, Calif., and Gwen Leslie of North Liberty, Iowa; grandchildren, Makenzie Greve and husband Shawn Greve, of Zionsville, Ind., Professor Grace Leslie of Atlanta, Ga., Dr. Eric Leslie and wife Amy Wang of San Diego; and great-grandchildren, Nathan, Anna, Ryne and Vanessa Greve; six nieces; and a nephew in Minnesota. Doris was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Sharon Leslie Burr; sister, Romayne Gergen; and two nieces. Doris chose to deed her body to the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine for medical research and science. A celebration of Doris' life will take place at a later date at Emerson Point, Iowa City. Donations may be made to The Bird House-Hospice Home of Johnson County, Iowa. www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 27, 2019