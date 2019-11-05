|
|
DORIS L. REIDA Malcom Doris L. Reida, 89, of Malcom, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at Kloster Funeral Home in Brooklyn. Inurnment will take place in the Spring of 2020. Memorials may be contributed to Camp Courageous or the . Kloster Funeral Home in Brooklyn is assisting the family with arrangements. She is survived by her son, Dennis (Linda) Reida of Chariton; twin daughters, Susan (Doug) Michalek of Victor and Sharon (Jim) Wang of Malcom; six grandchildren, Jill Michalek of Iowa City, Jeremiah Michalek of Victor, Mike Wang (Lisa Vranek) of Brooklyn, Jamie Wang (Randy Masterson) of Montezuma, Abby (David) Aeschliman of Hudson, Wis., and Molly (Kevin) Silas-Reida of Westminster, Md.; six great-grandchildren, Kyra and Hailey Wang, Sebastian and Madeline Aeschliman, and Alex and Edward Silas-Reida; a brother, Jim (Jody) Booth of Nebraska; and three sisters, Dori McLaughlin of Oregon, Adelene Luther of Washington and Maxine Cuthbertson of Washington. Doris was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Wesley "Wes"; her siblings, Jean (Don) Moyer, Teri (Merrill) Viletta, Richard (Peggy) Booth and Joann (Glen) Barnes. Doris L. Reida was born March 24, 1930, in Tama, the daughter of Lyle and Mabel Coyle Booth. She graduated from Tama High School in 1949. She was united in marriage to Wesley Reida on Feb. 3, 1951, in Tama, Iowa. Doris was an inspector at Amana for 41 years and cherished her work family. She loved to laugh and go shopping, and everyone loved her sense of humor. She especially loved her family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her cat, Prince. Doris will be greatly missed by many. Online condolences: www.klosterfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 5, 2019