DORIS ANNE LEONARD Cedar Rapids Doris Anne Leonard, 82, of Cedar Rapids, died Friday, June 5, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital following a short illness. Private family services will be held Thursday at Teahen Funeral Home. Public burial at noon Thursday at Cedar Memorial Cemetery. Family and friends must wear a mask and comply with social distancing guidelines when attending a visitation and funeral service. Doris is survived by two sons, Craig (Kim) Leonard and Chris (Margie) Leonard, all of Cedar Rapids; granddaughter, Abby (Preston West) Leonard of Richfield, Minn.; four grandsons, Michael (Jessica) Leonard of Cedar Rapids, Gabe Leonard of Seattle, Wash., Nick (Bethany) Leonard of Coralville and Andrew Leonard of Hiawatha; two sisters, Alice (Dean) Stegman of Cedar Rapids and Nancy (Cecil) Ellison of Solon; and a brother, Bobby (Jan) Coleman of Cedar Rapids. Doris was preceded in death by her husband, David, in 2018; her parents; and five siblings, Roy Coleman, Adria McCormick, Harold Coleman, Helen McGowan and Arlene Baumgartner. Doris was born Aug. 5, 1937, in rural Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Charles and Bertha Odland Coleman. She graduated from Wilson High School in 1956. On June 14, 1957, Doris married David Leonard. They celebrated 60 years of marriage. She was a bookkeeper at Allen Motor Co., a seamstress for Stegman Custom Draperies and a sales associate at Petersen Harned Von Maur. Doris will be remembered for her love of Jesus and her love for people. She got up early every day to spend time with Jesus and pray for her family and friends, whom she loved deeply. She was a longtime member of Sharon United Methodist Church. Doris enjoyed any chance she had to spend time with her family, to go out with the Red Hat Society or to just grab a cup of coffee with her friends. Instead of flowers, memorials may be directed to Sharon United Methodist Church. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 10, 2020.