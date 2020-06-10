Doris was my go-to, best friend/sister I will miss her every day for the rest of my life. If something was wrong, she and Dave would always seem to stop by at just the right time with some little gift or a box of donuts or something else thoughtful. She loved her family beyond measure and always said, whatever else is going on, her kids and grandkids always came first. And they did. She loved Jesus with all her heart and soul and because of this studied the Bible diligently, enjoying the company of her Monday Monday morning Bible study and brought many guests to join in, including me. I thank God for all the days we had her. She & Dave were always so good to our family. Rest in great joy and peace with our dear Lord & Savior, dear sister. ❤✝❤✝❤

Nancy Ellison

Sister