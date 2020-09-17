DORIS LOCKRIDGE North English Doris Lockridge, 90, passed away peacefully on Sept. 14, 2020, at the home of her daughter. Visitation will be held at Powell Funeral Home in North English from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, followed immediately with a memorial service. Burial will be in the North English Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks and social distancing are required. Doris was born Dec. 2, 1929, in Williamsburg, Iowa, to Charles and Mildred (White) Smith. She grew up in the Webster area and graduated from Webster High School. Doris married Jack Lockridge in 1948. They lived all their married life in North English, raising their three daughters. Doris best loved being with family and friends, especially during holidays when they were celebrating together. She liked to meet with friends for coffee. She and Jack enjoyed playing cards with friends, traveling and golf. Her favorite times were with her family, especially the grandchildren. She was employed at the English Valleys High School, and in semi-retirement she worked at Younkers in the Coral Ridge Mall. Doris participated in many church and community activities. She was a member of the North English United Methodist Church. She is survived by three daughters, Jackie (Jim) Wallace of Mount Vernon, Sherry (Lynn) Moffit of North English and Susan (Greg) Miller of Solon; seven grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jack; brothers, Donald and Richard Smith; sisters, Dorothy Buser and Betty Chitwood; and one great-grandson, Sanders Moffit. Memorials in memory of Doris may be made to the English Valleys Citizens' Scholarship Foundation or Essence of Life Hospice. The family is grateful to Valley View Assisted Living and the English Valley Nursing Care Center for above-and-beyond care of Mom during her life there. Thank you to Essence of Life Hospice for assisting us with Mom's end-of-life care. For a complete obituary visit www.powellfuneralhomes.com
