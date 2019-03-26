Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leonard Funeral Homes Inc & Crematory
200 N Franklin St
Edgewood, IA 52042
(563) 928-7042
Resources
More Obituaries for DORIS BEATTY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DORIS MAE BEATTY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

DORIS MAE BEATTY Obituary
DORIS MAE BEATTY Edgewood Doris Mae Beatty, 95, of Edgewood, Iowa, died Saturday, March 23, 2019, at the Edgewood Convalescent Home in Edgewood. Survivors include her daughter, Karen (Robert) Clauson of Ackley; two grandchildren, Kimberly (Todd) Frazier of Marion and Mitchell (Linda) Clauson of Des Moines; four great-grandchildren, Nick and Katie Frazier and Brady and Dalayna Clauson; and one brother, John Thurn of Manchester. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Funeral service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 27, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Edgewood. Visitation: Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday. Interment: Edgewood Cemetery, Edgewood.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now