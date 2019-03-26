|
DORIS MAE BEATTY Edgewood Doris Mae Beatty, 95, of Edgewood, Iowa, died Saturday, March 23, 2019, at the Edgewood Convalescent Home in Edgewood. Survivors include her daughter, Karen (Robert) Clauson of Ackley; two grandchildren, Kimberly (Todd) Frazier of Marion and Mitchell (Linda) Clauson of Des Moines; four great-grandchildren, Nick and Katie Frazier and Brady and Dalayna Clauson; and one brother, John Thurn of Manchester. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Funeral service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 27, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Edgewood. Visitation: Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday. Interment: Edgewood Cemetery, Edgewood.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 26, 2019