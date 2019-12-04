Home

Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
Service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
Doris McCain Obituary
DORIS M. MCCAIN Cedar Rapids Doris M. McCain, 93, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Garnett Place. Doris was born March 27, 1926, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the daughter of William and Ora Kidder. On Nov. 26, 1948, she married Herman (Dannie) McCain in Cedar Rapids, where they raised their family. Doris is survived by her daughter, Karen (Gary) Ferguson of Milton, Wis.; son, Dannie McCain of Cedar Rapids: six grandchildren, Jeff Ferguson, Troy Davis, Candi Mehlberger, Kenneth Davis, Christopher McCain and Ryan McCain; and 11 great-grandchildren. Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Dannie; her daughter, Lana Davis; three sisters; and one brother. Services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories in Cedar Rapids. Visitation will be one hour before services. Burial will follow the service at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family in lieu of flowers. Online condolences may be left for the family at wwwcedarmemorial.com.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 4, 2019
