DORIS NELLE "DORIE" HEISCH Lowden Doris Nelle "Dorie" Heisch, 75, of Lowden, entered eternity at 4:50 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, surrounded by her family in the comfort of her own home. Funeral services for Doris will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, at Fry Funeral Home in Tipton. Burial will follow in Tipton Masonic Cemetery. Visitation for Dorie will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, August 27, at Fry Funeral Home. A memorial fund has been established in her memory. Online condolences may be shared at www.fryfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 26, 2019