DORIS PEARL LUDOVISSY Edgewood Doris Pearl Ludovissy, 96, of Edgewood, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at the Edgewood Convalescent Home in Edgewood, Iowa. Survivors include her two sons, Curt (Sandy) Ludovissy of Amana and Rick (Julie) Ludovissy of Palo; three grandchildren, Jason (Jewel) Ludovissy of Amana, Chelsea (Richard) Peickert of Lakeville, Minn., and Chad (Lilia) Ludovissy of Williamsburg; four great-grandchildren, Gisele Ludovissy, Dylan Peickert, Brayden Peickert and Ayden Ludovissy, with one on the way; one sister, Wanda Amsden of Elkader; one sister-in-law, Marilyn Stewart of Elkader; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com
. Because of COVID-19 concerns, masks are requested at the church. Funeral service: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5, at Trinity United Methodist Church, in Edgewood, Iowa, with Pastor Mike Jackson officiating. Visitation: 9 to 10:25 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Edgewood. Interment: Bethel Cemetery in rural Osterdock, Iowa.