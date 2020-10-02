1/1
Doris Peal Ludovissy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DORIS PEARL LUDOVISSY Edgewood Doris Pearl Ludovissy, 96, of Edgewood, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at the Edgewood Convalescent Home in Edgewood, Iowa. Survivors include her two sons, Curt (Sandy) Ludovissy of Amana and Rick (Julie) Ludovissy of Palo; three grandchildren, Jason (Jewel) Ludovissy of Amana, Chelsea (Richard) Peickert of Lakeville, Minn., and Chad (Lilia) Ludovissy of Williamsburg; four great-grandchildren, Gisele Ludovissy, Dylan Peickert, Brayden Peickert and Ayden Ludovissy, with one on the way; one sister, Wanda Amsden of Elkader; one sister-in-law, Marilyn Stewart of Elkader; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Because of COVID-19 concerns, masks are requested at the church. Funeral service: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5, at Trinity United Methodist Church, in Edgewood, Iowa, with Pastor Mike Jackson officiating. Visitation: 9 to 10:25 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Edgewood. Interment: Bethel Cemetery in rural Osterdock, Iowa.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Visitation
09:00 - 10:15 AM
Trinity United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
OCT
5
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Trinity United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Leonard Muller Funeral Home
1500 N Franklin St
Manchester, IA 52057
563-927-3112
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Leonard Muller Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved