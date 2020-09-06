1/1
Doris Terrace
1924 - 2020
DORIS TERRACE Cedar Rapids Doris Terrace, 96, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away on Sept. 3, 2020, at Meth-Wick of natural causes. A public visitation will be held at the Cedar Memorial Westside Chapel starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, followed by a private service. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced which requires a limited number of people to be allowed in to the visitation at one time. The use of face masks or shields is required. Doris Margaret (Badke) Terrace was born July 18, 1924, in Oshkosh, Wis., the daughter of Edward and Elsie (Hoffman) Badke. Early in her life, Doris was the secretary to the president of West Publishing Co. in St. Paul, Minn. She was an active member of Concordia Lutheran Church. Doris had a love of baking and baked for the Jones Haitian Relief. She volunteered at Heritage Nursing Home. Doris was an avid golfer and played in women's leagues at Jones Elvis and Twin Pines. Doris also had a love of going to the casino in Tama and playing bingo. She was a loving caregiver and caretaker. Survivors include her daughter, Kathy (John) Westhuis of Norco, Calif. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Donald; and a sister, Ruth (Vince) Elspermann. Memorial donations may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
10:00 AM
Cedar Memorial
Funeral services provided by
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
